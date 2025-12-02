Telangana: 15 hostel students hospitalised, 1 critical after breakfast

Hyderabad: Around 15 students suffered from food poisoning on Tuesday, December 2, after eating breakfast served at the ST government hostel in the Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana.

One student is reportedly in critical condition. Students claim they found cockroaches and worms in the upma served for breakfast.

“We found a cockroach and told the sir. We came to school without eating anything,” M Charan, a student, said. Another student complained of stomach ache. Soon, around 15 students felt dizzy afterwards.

One student is reportedly in critical condition. Students alleged that they found cockroaches and…

The hostel warden discarded the contaminated food and provided bananas and biscuits as an alternative. Health officials are now launching an investigation into the incident.

The students reported that half an hour after having food, their eyes started getting blurry, and they began vomiting.

The affected students were shifted to the government hospital and are currently under medical supervision.

In response, the BRS party blamed the ruling government and chief minister Revanth Reddy for the incident, citing incompetence and negligence, saying students are being ignored.

“Due to his incompetence and negligence, students’ lives are being lost in government hostels… Without caring for the health of poor children… Revanth is busy with football games for his showbiz,” the X post read.

The incident has led to concerns about food quality and safety at hostels across the state. Similar incidents have been reported at other institutions, where students protested against poor food quality and demanded action from authorities.

In Karimnagar, 17 students fell ill after eating a midday meal in a government school on November 10.