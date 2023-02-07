Telangana: 150 dogs allegedly killed by contract killer in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: In a gruesome incident at Mannamidde village of Nalgonda district, 150 dogs were mercilessly killed on February 4. The dogs were reportedly killed by a man from Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Dr. Shashikala Kopanati, an animal activist from Hyderabad said, “We got information about 150 dogs getting killed on Sunday by a man who was hired from Andhra Pradesh. The contract killer brought injections and poisons to commit this horrific act in a whole day. The killer did not even spare the small puppies, who are suckling infants that could barely move. He killed them too because he was paid Rs 150 per dog.”

Also Read Telangana: Schedule for common entrance tests released

Kopanati said she filed the complaint as nobody in the village was cooperating to lodge their statement on this incident. “We have been sent back as the sub-inspector was on the bandobast for a Jatra nearby and there were no police. However, he said tomorrow morning will send a team of veterinary doctors who will conduct the post-mortem and after that they will file an FIR. To date, they haven’t conducted the postmortem because he claims that the sarpanch and the village secretary had nothing to do with this. Based on the claims made by the sarpanch and village secretary the SI is refusing to file a complaint,” she added.

The activist alleged that the Sarpanch and village secretary hired the contract killers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“After the news was published in the media, the SI was willing to talk,” she added.

This is the 5th visit I made to Nalgonda as an animal welfare activist over the past few months in relation to community dog culls.

Contract dog killers are being hired by both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh at ₹150 per dog. They commonly use injectable poisons such as propofol, which is a human anesthetic agent. I visited last night and lodged a complaint. The SI promised to make inquiries in the morning,”