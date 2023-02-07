Telangana: Schedule for common entrance tests released

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 7th February 2023 6:52 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) will begin on May 7 according to a schedule announced by the state government on Tuesday.

The TS EAMCET entrance exam for the engineering stream will be taken from May 7 to May 11 and the admission test for the agricultural and pharmacy programmes will be placed from May 12 to May 14, according to the schedule released by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy.

In a similar vein, the Engineering Common Entrance Test will be held on May 20 and the Education Common Entrance Test (EdCET) is scheduled for May 18. On May 25, the PG LawCET and the Law Common Entrance Test will both take place.

