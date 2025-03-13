Telangana: 16 mandals from 4 districts added to HMDA’s jurisdiction

This move aims to streamline urban planning and development across a broader area, ensuring coordinated growth and infrastructure development.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 13th March 2025 9:35 am IST
Hyderabad: In a significant move, the Telangana government has issued orders to expand the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and establish the Future City Development Authority (FCDA).

The HMDA’s jurisdiction is now extended to include parts of Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Vikarabad, and Nalgonda districts, adding 16 new mandals to its purview.

This expansion will bring an additional 3,000 square kilometers under HMDA’s administration.

Expansion of HMDA

The current HMDA area covers 11 districts, 104 mandals, and approximately 1,350 villages. The latest expansion includes parts of four more districts, further integrating the metropolitan region.

