Telangana: 166 medical shops served notices for illegal sale of drugs

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) on Saturday issued show-cause notices to 166 medical shops across the state for allegedly selling habit-forming drugs in violation of rules.

The action followed a special drive carried out on February 21, during which officials raided several retail pharmacies to check the illegal sale of medicines falling under Schedule H1 and Schedule X of the Drugs Rules.

According to the DCA, the inspections focused on drugs prone to abuse, including codeine-based cough syrups, Nitrazepam, Alprazolam, Tramadol, Zolpidem and Tapentadol tablets.

Scheduled habit-forming drugs

Officials said multiple violations were detected. These included sale of prescription medicines without valid prescriptions from registered medical practitioners, failure to issue bills, non-maintenance of sales records, absence of Schedule H1 registers, dispensing medicines without the presence of a registered pharmacist and irregularities in maintaining purchase and sales invoices.

In a statement, the DCA said appropriate action would be initiated under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. This may include suspension or cancellation of licences and prosecution, depending on the nature of the violations.

Also Read Telangana DCA raids medical shops, issues notices to 63 pharmacies

DCA’s advisory

The DCA informed that prescription medicines, including Schedule H, Schedule H1 and Schedule X drugs, must mandatorily be sold only against a valid prescription issued by a registered medical practitioner.

“Any illegal sale, diversion or distribution of such prescription medicines for non-therapeutic or abusive purposes constitutes a serious violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Rules thereunder, and shall be dealt with strictly. The Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, shall initiate stringent action against violators, including cancellation of drug licenses and prosecution under the relevant provisions of the Act,” the advisory read.

All medical shops have been advised to be vigilant while dispensing prescription medicines and to maintain proper prescription records as mandatorily required under the Rules.

“Strict compliance by all stakeholders is mandatorily required to ensure that prescription medicines are not diverted for misuse and that public health and safety are effectively safeguarded,” the DCA added.

Report illegal sale of prescription drugs to DCA

The public may report any complaints regarding illegal activities related to medicines, as well as any other suspected manufacturing activities concerning drugs, including narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in residential, commercial or industrial areas through the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana Toll-Free Number 1800-599-6969, operational from 10.30 am to 5 pm on all working days, it said in a statement.