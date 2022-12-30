Telangana: 18,234 cases were solved with CCTVs help: DGP

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy said that the state has recorded 18,234 cases which were solved with the help of the CCTV footages.

Telangana has about 10.25 lakh CCTV cameras across the state and crime investigations have become faster with their aid.

CCTV (closed-circuit television) is a TV system in which signals are not publicly distributed but are monitored, primarily for surveillance and security purposes.

The DGP while to speaking to the media on Thuursady said, “we have 10,25,849 cameras across the state.”

He added that police initially struggled for support in setting up the cameras, remarking that street vendors were the first to cooperate with police in setting up CCTVS.

The police officer further said that the ‘fingerprints bureau’ is also working efficiently with a total of 9,92,156 offenders’ database created and 420 cases detected.