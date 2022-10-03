Telangana: 19-yr-old held for minor rape, sharing video of offence

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old man raped a minor girl and recorded a video of the offense with the help of his friends in Jangaon, Telangana.

According to the media reports, two men were arrested by the Chilpur police. The accused who is also from the same village as the victim seduced the young girl, a resident of a village in Chilpur Mandal, with promises of love, and then raped her.

He also took a video and with his friend’s help shared it on WhatsApp and social media sites.

The victim's parents went to the Chilpur police after the incident and reported it. Meanwhile, it is claimed that the suspect's home was attacked by her family, sparking a dispute on Monday.

“We have detained the primary suspect, intermediate student Gurram Shyam (19), and one of his pal, T Sambaraju, in accordance with the complaint. Shyam repeatedly sexually abused the girl after luring her under the guise of love. Later, if she didn’t comply with his requests, he threatened to upload the videos,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) D Raghu Chander of Ghanpur police station.

A case was booked after the victim’s mother visited Chilpur police in the area and took the victim’s statement.

According to the ACP, “the Chilpur police have booked the suspects under Section 376 of the IPC (Punishment for rape), Section 5 and 6 of the Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act.”

The ACP also stated that the police were working to apprehend four additional suspects, all of whom were reportedly minors, who were allegedly involved in helping Shyam spread the video online.