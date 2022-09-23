Telangana: 19,472 sports complexes to come up across the state

Hyderabad: To promote sports and support athletes in the state, the Telangana government announced that 19,472 sports complexes will be constructed in rural and urban areas of the state.

As part of this project, 5,602 works have already been completed while 7,787 works are in progress, said a press release from the government.

Sports grounds are being constructed in 10,451 Gram Panchayats and 2,967 residential areas, the press note said.

As part of the state government’s policy to provide rural athletes with great opportunities, a massive program of setting up a sports field for every residential area has been undertaken as part of the Rural Development Program.

At least one acre of land has been acquired in every region and a sports ground has been developed in it.

Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has directed that at least one sports ground should be set up in urban areas, wards and divisions in urban areas. Facilities required for Kho-kho, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Long Jump and Exercise Bars are also being installed in those sports grounds.