Telangana: 2 children drown in water pit in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, two children died after falling into a water pit in Ithwarpet under Balkonda police station limits in Nizamabad district on Thursday afternoon, September 7.

The incident happened around 4 pm. The deceased were identified as 5-year-old Nishanth Sharan and 5-year-old Mettu Sathwik.

Their bodies were shifted to Balkonda Government Hospital.

According to Balkonda sub inspector (SI) K Gopi, the two children were friends and they lived in the same area. While playing, they fell into a pit full of water, which was dug for the construction of a Village Development Committee (VDC) building.

Police have registered a case an further investigation is underway.