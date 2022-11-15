Telangana: 2 drug dealers caught red-handed, detained under PD Act

Hyderabad: Two drug dealers on Monday were detained under the Preventive Detective (PD) Act after they were caught red-handed transporting Ganja from Odisha to Hyderabad, in Central Prison Cherlapally.

The act has been invoked as part of an ongoing campaign against drug peddlers to curb Ganja selling in Commissionerate limits and to foster a sense of safety and security among college-going students and youth who abstain from drugs.

The two detainees Thunam Aravind of Mahabubabad and Pappula Thirupathi of Odisha were both locals. Aravind came into contact with Appa Rao, who traded marijuana when he visited Vishakapatnam on a recreational trip.

Aravind began by taking Ganja and became gradually addicted to it. At the prompting of a supplier and due to a financial need, he came up with a plan to distribute Ganja to needy individuals in Hyderabad.

He then told his friend, Pappula Thirupathi, about it, and he agreed with his idea. The duo then travelled to Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) neighbourhood, met with Appa Rao, and bought 28 kgs of marijuana from him for Rs 25,000 before getting in the car to drive it to Hyderabad.

When they arrived near Reddibavi-X-Roads, Raddibavi Village while transporting the contraband, they were stopped by Choutuppal police, who also seized one Swift Dzire car with the number TS 05 ED 8919 and remanded them to judicial custody under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substances (NDPS) Act of 1985.