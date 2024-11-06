Telangana: 2 held by CID for cheating youth by promising jobs abroad

Hyderabad: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Telangana police arrested two persons in connection with an alleged job visa racket and remanded them.

The accused persons – G Sunil Kumar, 28, director of Abroad Study Plan and Chikati Navyari, 25, broker – along with their associates started the firm and lured people on the pretext of finding jobs in foreign countries. Carried away with their publicity campaign, 100 unemployed youth paid around Rs. 5 lakh each and were sent to Malta and other countries.

“After landing in Malta, the youth did not get any job and were forced to return to India. They ended up suffering financial losses and approached the police,” said Shikha Goel, DG Crime Investigation Department.

The Karimnagar police registered a case and transferred it to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) due to the pan India angle in the fraud.

The CID teams on Wednesday nabbed Sunil and Navyari and remanded them. The teams are searching for the remaining accused in the case.