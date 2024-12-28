Telangana: 2 men sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

Hyderabad: The additional district and sessions judge at LB Nagar, Ranga Reddy district, on Friday, December 27, sentenced two men to rigorous life imprisonment for murdering a man in 2015.

The convicted men, identified as Guduru Kumar alias Komaraiah, and Kotha Kurva Ramachandraiah alias Ramchendri were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment and handed a fine of Rs 5,000 each, for murdering Sri Ramulu, by fatally pulling the testicles of the victim.

According to the chargesheet, the accused men attacked the victim on October 23, 2015 and robbed him of Rs 11,000. Sri Ramulu, whose one testicle was cut in the attack, was rushed to government hospital, Chevella, where he succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment.

The Chevella police submitted the chargesheet on February 16, 2016, following which the trail began.

During the trial, the court cross-checked 15 witnesses, and based on the evidence and testimonies, declared the accused duo as guilty, and sent them to jail.