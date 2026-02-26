Telangana: 2 workers injured due to blast at dairy unit in Jangaon

According to reports, the workers tried to open the oven while it was still hot. Due to the high pressure, the oven burst, and the nearby bottles broke into pieces.

Explosion at Jangaon dairy plant injures two workers amid industrial accident.
Hyderabad: At least two workers employed at an almond milk processing unit in Telangana’s Jangaon were injured on Wednesday, February 23, due to a blast.

The incident occurred at the Shakti Dairy in Raghunathpalle mandal after an oven used to mint bottles exploded due to high pressure. According to reports, the workers tried to open the oven while it was still hot. Due to the high pressure, the oven burst, and the nearby bottles broke into pieces.

The glass pieces pierced the bodies of the victims, following which they were shifted to a nearby hospital. As their condition worsened, the workers were shifted to a government hospital. Speaking to Siasat.com, Raghunathpalle Circle Inspector, Srinivas Reddy said, “Only two people were injured in the incident, they are currently undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad.”

Reddy said that a complaint is yet to be received regarding the blast based on which the case will be registered.

