Telangana: 200 new ‘108’ ambulances to replace existing ones

Hyderabad: Telangana government will be replacing the existing old ‘108’ ambulances (that operated for more than three lakh kilometres to date) with 200 new ones.

The 108 Emergency Response Service, primarily designed to attend to patients of critical care, trauma and accident victims is a free service providing integrated medical, police and fire emergency services.

It is a one-stop solution for all three major emergencies and aims to simplify the services by bringing them to one desk.

State health minister T Harish Rao while responding to a request made by Munipally MPP Shailaja said that he had conducted a review meeting in Hyderabad on the ‘108’ ambulance services.

Shailaja had urged the minister to replace the old ambulance in her mandal, during the Zilla Parishad meeting on Tuesday to which Harish Rao responded positively saying that the health department has already ordered 200 new ambulances.

“The ambulances will be deployed into service within 45 days,” said Harish Rao who later on participated in Mahatma Jyotirao Phule’s birth anniversary celebrations in Sangareddy.