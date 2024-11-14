Telangana: 23-yr-old dies of heart attack while dancing at wedding

Hyderabad: A youngster died after suffering from a heart attack while dancing at his cousin’s wedding procession in Mothukuraopet village Medipalli Mandal of Jagtial, Telangana, on Wednesday night, November 13.

The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Sanjeev, a resident of Kammarikunta in Medipalli mandal. He was attending the wedding of his uncle’s son in the same Telangana district when he suffered a fatal heart attack.

According to local reports, he collapsed while dancing in the marriage procession, and was rushed to hospital. But he had succumbed and was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Also Read Man dies of heart attack at temple in Hyderabad

2 die of a heart attack in Hyderabad

On November 11, a young man died of a heart attack at a temple in Hyderabad while circumambulating at its premises. The man, identified as 31-year-old Vishnuvardhan, a native of Kadiri in Sathyasai district, collapsed unexpectedly during his routine prayer at the Anjaneya Swamy temple in KPHB, Hyderabad. He was immediately administered CPR, but his life could not be saved.

In another unfortunate event, a 37-year-old man reportedly died of a heart attack while shopping at a jockey showroom near Pragathi Nagar in Kukatpally under KPHB police station limits on October 1.

The man was identified as Kalal Praveen Goud, who collapsed while buying clothes at the Jockey showroom. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.