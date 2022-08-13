Telangana: 25 injured as bus rams into a median in Kamareddy

No lives were lost.

Published: 13th August 2022
Hyderabad: Around 25 people were injured when the bus they were traveling on overturned at Kamareddy Town on Saturday afternoon.

According to eyewitnesses, the RTC express service bus was heading from Bhanswada to Hyderabad when at the national highway at the Kamareddy Collectorate office the bus rammed into the median and overturned.  

Passerbys came to the rescue of the injured who were shifted to a nearby government hospital.

The district administration with the help of police officials made necessary arrangements to help the injured. No lives were lost.

