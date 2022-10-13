Telangana: 25 Muslim men acquitted after 14 years in Bhainsa riots case

Hyderabad: 25 Muslims belonging to Bhainsa Mandal of the Nirmal District were acquitted on Thursday by the First Additional Judge. The case was prosecuted by Mohammad Ghouse, an advocate from Adilabad.

Terrible communal riots broke out during the Sri Durga Vasarjan procession in Bhainsa on 10 October, 2008. On the 11th, a six-member Muslim family was burnt alive in a house in Mouza Vitoli, adjacent to Bhainsa.

Accused of involvement in the riots, 25 Muslims of Bhainsa were detained by the police and a case was registered against them.

Many families were devastated during the incident because 25 men were kept in jail and the police implicated them in the case.

The men were however acquitted due to lack of proper evidence. After the judge’s decision, advocate Ghouse informed the media of the release.