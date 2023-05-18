Telangana: 262 quintals of smuggled PDS rice seized in Asifabad

Hyderabad: Revenue officials on Wednesday seized 262 quintals of rice bags intended for the Public Distribution System (PDS) that were stored in a hut in Kagaznagar town.

Two vans used in the offence were likewise seized.

Joint Collector (Revenue), V Rajesham said that officials conducted a raid in the hut based on a tip-off, the PDS rice was recovered from the hut situated close to the railroad station. He said that a few obscure people procured the grains and dumped the bags in the hotel.

Police registered a case and an investigation is underway.