Telangana: 29 yr old pregnant woman dies of dengue in Hanamkonda

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old pregnant woman passed away while receiving treatment for dengue at a private hospital in Hanamkonda city on Thursday evening, August 1.

Reports indicate that Bommakanti Sirisha, from Gatlakaniparthi village in Sayampeta mandal, had been admitted to the hospital for her dengue treatment.

Also Read Hyderabad reports 60 pc of Telangana’s dengue cases

Unfortunately, her condition worsened as her platelet count dropped.

Sirisha was eight months pregnant, and the doctors made efforts to save her unborn child; however, the baby also did not survive.