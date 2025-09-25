Telangana: 2BHK beneficiaries demand allotment letters in Nirmal

Hyderabad: A group of 2 BHK beneficiaries in Telangana’s Nirmal district protested on Thursday, September 25, demanding that allotment letters be given to the deserving people.

The protestors demanded that the colonies be named at the earliest. They further said that if there is no clarity regarding allotment letters in a week, the National Highway 61 will be blocked by the beneficiaries.

The protest was held in Khanapur town. In a video shared on social media, one of the protesters said, “While the colonies have been established, there are arches at the entrance of the colonies, but they aren’t named.”

Following a dharna, the protestors presented a memorandum to the Khanapur tahsildar.

The 2 BHK beneficiaries have been facing issues regarding allotment for quite some time now. In April this year, a group of people from Chinnagudur mandal headquarters in Mahabubabad district held a sit-in protest at a 2BHK housing site demanding that the house be allotted to the eligible beneficiaries.

A group of people raised slogans demanding that the district collector visit them and allot houses to the poor.

Chinnagudur police reached the spot and discussed the issue with the protesters. They informed that the houses were built during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government 2-3 years ago, but due to some issues, they were not allotted.