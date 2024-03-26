Telangana: 3 arrested for sexually assaulting a minor

Hyderabad: Jagital town police on Monday, March 26, apprehended three individuals, including a juvenile, for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl multiple times at different places. They have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

The accused have been identified as A Prem Kumar, 25, a waterproofing technician, and S Venkatesh, 20, a tractor driver from Jagtial district. Another accused is a minor.

Police said the accused befriended the little girl, forced her to consume ganja, and then sexually assaulted her. It was done multiple time over the past two years as the victim also got addicted to ganja.

After noting ‘behavioral changes’ in the minor girl, a school dropout, the victim’s father admitted her to a de-addiction facility, where she revealed the sexual assault.

She was then transferred to a care home, where she is currently staying.

The accused were also addicted to ganja as police seized 140 grams of ganja. The police also charged the accused with violating Section 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The two perpetrators have been remanded in judicial custody, while the minor boy has been sent to a juvenile home.