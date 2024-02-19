Telangana: 3-day-old kidnapped from Karimnagar, rescued

Karimnagar: A woman was arrested for kidnapping a three-day-old from the Maternal and Child Health Centre in Karimnagar on Sunday, February 18.

The accused woman, Kavitha, who hails from Takkallapalli, Peddapalli district was arrested. The Karimnagar police said that they solved a kidnapping case within 24 hours. “The woman abducted the baby on Sunday afternoon, and the kidnapper was arrested in the Peddapalli district on Monday morning,” police told the media. They said the infant was safely reunited with her mother at the child health centre in Karimnagar.

According to the police, the accused woman, Kavitha, moved around the hospital after capturing the baby and later took a bus from the nearby station to Jammikunta.

Karimnagar police coordinated with locals, utilising CCTV footage, and conducted thorough checks on transportation routes. Their efforts paid off when they located the kidnapper in a village near Basant Nagar, Peddapalli district.