Telangana: 3 edu dept employees caught accepting bribe

The accused were arrested and produced before court, police said

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 21st September 2023 8:09 pm IST
Indian-American admits to multi-million kickback, bribery scheme
Representative image

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught three employees of the school education department while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 80,000 on Thursday.

According to ACB officials, A Sai Purna Chander Rao, assistant director, working at the Regional Joint Director of School Education Hyderabad office, demanded an amount of Rs. 80,000 from K Shekhar to process a file pertaining to the issue of an NOC for the upgradation of a school located at Farooqnagar mandal in Ranga Reddy district.

“Chander Rao had demanded the bribe amount through D Jagjeevan, Superintendent Regional Joint Director of School Education Hyderabad. Both of them were caught red-handed and the tainted amount was seized,” said ACB officials.

MS Education Academy

The ACB also arrested a junior assistant Satish, who had introduced the Shekhar to Chander Rao and Jagjeevan and had collected some amount for him earlier.

All the three accused were arrested and produced before the court.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 21st September 2023 8:09 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir

Back to top button