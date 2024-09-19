Telangana: 3 missing TMREIS students traced

They were brought to Devarkanda police station.

The three boys who went missing on September 17 have been successfully traced back

Hyderabad: Three class 10 students from the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) in the Nalgonda district who had been missing since September 17 have been traced.

According to police, the children were traced while returning to Hyderabad after visiting a mall around midnight on Tuesday, September 17.

The three boys – Abdul Rehman, Taufeeq, and Mujeeb – were brought to Devarkanda police station.

On September 17, the young boys went missing after they were reprimanded for bringing alcohol on campus.

Despite the school’s efforts to locate them, the students did not return that night, prompting a search by local authorities and concerns among parents and school officials.

