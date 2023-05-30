Telangana: 3 more arrested in TSPSC question paper leak case

The Three arrested persons were Navin, Mahesh and Prashant. The trio allegedly bought the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam question paper from Ramesh, who was running a coaching centre in Warangal.

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Hyderabad police on Monday, arrested three more persons in connection with the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak scam.

The three arrested persons were Navin, Mahesh and Prashant. The trio allegedly bought the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam question paper from Ramesh, who ran a coaching centre in Warangal.

It is pertinent to mention, Ramesh who was also serving as Electricity Divisional Engineer (DE), was arrested on Saturday for purchasing and selling the AE exam question paper.

Earlier, four candidates who bought AE papers from Ramesh are being detained and questioned.

The SIT has found that more than 20 candidates took the question paper from Ramesh and it is making arrangements to arrest 10 more people.

