Telangana: 3 teens drown in Manair stream amid Holi celebrations

Hyderabad: Three teenagers drowned while taking bath in the Manair stream in Karimnagar on Tuesday evening amid Holi celebrations.

Veeranjaneyulu, 16, G Sanoth, 13, and V. Anil, 14 hailing from migrant workers’ families from Chimakurthy in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasham district were residing at the Housing Board Colony in Karimnagar.

Also Read Telangana: Man set ablaze during Holi celebration in Medak

The trio reportedly ventured into the stream to take bath soon after celebrating the festival of colours and got trapped into a pit dug for the Manair River Front Development Project in the stream.

Not knowing the swimming technique, their bodies drowned in the stream and were later retrieved by the police.

Meanwhile, Telangana BC Welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar said that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had announced an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of the deceased while he would give Rs 2 lakh each to kin as well.