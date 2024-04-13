Telangana: 3 women lose life due to rains in Nagarkurnool

Hyderabad: Three women lost their lives due to two separate rain-related events in the Nagarkurnool district on Friday, April 12.

According to local media reports, in the first incident, two women, Tasleem Begum, aged 45 and Aliya Begum aged 40, belonging to the same family died due to electrocution in Aithole village, Tadoor mandal.

Even though locals moved them immediately to the hospital, they were pronounced dead on arrival.

In the second incident in Uppununthala village, Tadoor mandal, 34-year-old G Shyamalamma died due to a lightning strike.

Parts of Telangana are currently witnessing untimely rains accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

They are likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kommaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Medak, and Kamareddy districts of Telangana today, a report by IMD Hyderabad said.