Telangana: 33 officials fined for ‘extreme delay’ in building approvals

Hyderabad: The Telangana government imposed a penalty on six municipal Commissioners and 27 scrutiny officers for ‘extreme delay’ in processing building approvals under the TS-bPASS system in their respective municipalities, municipal corporations and the Hyderabad Municipal Development Authority (HMDA) limits.

The TS-bPASS Act 2020 was enacted for ensuring hassle-free building permissions, which are to be taken online. It was set up to facilitate a faster approval process for citizens in an objective and time-bound manner.

The state levied the penalty on six HMDA officials on October 12 (Municipal Commissioners) and 27 scrutiny officers who delayed the process of TS-bPASS applications within the stipulated time

frame, said a press release from the Telangana government.

The Telangana government is reviewing the performance of different officials regularly and imposes penalties on erring officials, the release added. So far fines have been levied six times since the TS-bPASSin system was established in 2020 and a total of 56 officials have been imposed with

penalties.

The state Government also advised district collectors to review the approval process under TS bPASS more frequently so that delays are not occurred in future.