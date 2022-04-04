Telangana: 34-year-old man rapes 5-year-old in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 34-year-old man in Kamareddy. The Bibipet Police arrested the accused on Sunday morning after the locals dialed 100.

The accused arrested was identified as Baja Ravi (34), a resident of Ramayanpet, Medak district. He came to meet his sister who was married and staying in Bibipet, on the occasion of the Ugadi festival.

The kid was playing near Hanuman Mandir which is near her sister’s house. The man lured the juvenile with a mobile phone and chocolates. Around 3 pm the man took her into his room while his sister and others were busy in the preparations for the Ugadi.

Following the incident, the girl rushed to her mother and narrated her ordeal. The mother took her daughter to the hospital, the next day.

Bibipet sub-inspector told Siasat.com that the accused was arrested after being identified by the victim. The girl’s mother and the locals nabbed the accused and thrashed him. Later, he was handed over to the police.

The accused was taken into custody, a case has been filed under IPC 376 (punishment for rape), 366 (A) (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her mar­riage, etc.), and sections of the POCSO Act.