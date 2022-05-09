Telangana: 36 days after marriage, woman kills husband for lover

Hyderabad: Barely 36 days after the marriage, a woman killed her husband along with her lover and his four friends and relatives.

The shocking incident occurred in Siddipet town of Telangana district on April 28 but came to light 10 days later during police investigation.

The woman claimed that her husband died due to cardiac arrest but the investigation by the police on a complaint by the victima’s mother revealed that it was a murder.

According to police, 19-year-old Shyamala strangled K. Chandrasekhar (24) with the help of her lover Shiva Kumar (20). After failing in her attempt to poison her husband to death, she hatched the murder plot with Shiva and executed the same with the help of Shiva’s four friends and relatives.

Circle Inspector Ravi Kumar of Siddipet II Town police station said their investigations revealed that Shyamala was in love with Shiva for the last three years. However, with pressure from elders she married Chandrasekhar on March 23.

Even after the marriage, she continued the affair with Shiva and they hatched a plan to eliminate Chandrasekhar. During the interrogation by the police, the woman confessed that she mixed rat killing poison in her husband’s food on April 19. He, however, survived after undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad for suspected food poisoning.

After failing in the first attempt, Shyamala with her lover hatched a new plot. Accordingly, on April 19 she asked Chandrasekhar to take her to a temple. When they reached a deserted place on the outskirts of Anantsagar village, Shiva along with his friends Rakesh, Ranjith and two relatives Saikrishna and Bhargav, all aged under 25, forced stopped the two-wheeler by blocking the road with a car.

They overpowered Chandrasekhar, and Shyamala with the help of Shiva strangulated him to death. She then informed the relatives that Chandrasekhar collapsed and died after complaining of chest pain. The victim’s mother Menavva was not convinced. She lodged a complaint with the police raising doubts over Shyamala’s version. The investigation by police revealed the truth.

Police arrested all the six accused and produced them before a magistrate, which sent them to judicial custody.