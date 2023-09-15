Telangana: 3K clay Ganesh idols to be distributed in Suryapet for free

Hyderabad: Ahead of the grand festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, Telangana energy minister G Jagadish Reddy on Friday distributed clay Ganesh idols to Ganesh Utsav Smaithis at the Municipal office.

The energy minister urged people to use only clay Ganesh idols as part of efforts to make Suryapet a pollution-free district.

Stressing the progress of the state, Reddy said that the government have made considerable efforts to minimize plastic disposable items in the town to protect the environment, adding that due to governmental initiatives and efforts, Suryapet district has bagged national awards for better garbage management.

Also Read Telangana HC, banks in Hyderabad declare holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi

He further stated that the clay Ganesh idols were being distributed in Suryapet for the last nine years, and this year 3,000 eco-friendly clay idols were ready for distribution.

“The clay Ganesh idols will be available at the Integrated Market complex from Saturday, September 16, free of cost,” the minister informed.