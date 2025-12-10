Telangana: 4 held for ‘raping’ 13-year-old girl in Secunderabad

Two of the accused were arrested and sent to judicial remand while two boys were sent to an Observation Home, a police official said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th December 2025 5:30 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four people, including two minors, at a lodge in Secunderabad here, police said on Wednesday.

The four, who found the girl alone in Secunderabad on December 8, introduced themselves and took her to a room in the lodge and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

A missing case was initially registered at Sangareddy district on December 5 based on a complaint filed by the girl’s family members.

During the course of the investigation, police rescued the girl from the lodge after being informed by her. Subsequently, narrated the sexual assault.

Two of the accused were arrested and sent to judicial remand while two boys were sent to an Observation Home, a police official said.

