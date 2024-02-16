Telangana: 4 Bangladeshis held for illegal stay escape, rearrested

Khammam: Four Bangladeshis who were jailed for illegally residing in Khammam, Telangana, were re-arrested by district police after they escaped from prison. The accused had been arrested earlier for obtaining fake Indian identity documents.

The Telangana police had arrested the four Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly staying illegally in Khammam for several years using documents obtained with fake credentials. “Two of the accused had even managed to obtain Indian passports, Aadhaar, PAN and voter ID cards and were living as local residents,” said the police.

The four were lodged in a police station and were supposed to be produced before the district collector V P Gautam on Friday, February 16. However, due to the public transport bandh call, the police had kept them at a local station from where the accused managed to escape.

The four were hiding in a colony to escape the cops but local people noticed and caught them under the assumption that they were thieves. They were then handed over to the police.

Officials said that three of the Bangladeshi nationals had been living with their wives and children at Srinivas Nagar and Prakashnagar localities in Khammam for years.

The four people have been identified as Md. Noor Nabhi, 28, Md. Sagar, 24, Shaik Jamir, 30, and Md. Aminur Mondal, 26, native of the Jhenaidah district in Bangladesh. The four worked as construction labourers and fruit vendors in Khammam.

Their identities came to light by a police team who were conducting ‘Operation Smile X’, a special drive to trace and rescue missing children in Khammam’s Srinivas Nagar last week. The team identified and rescued five children, aged 15-17 years, reportedly belonging to the families of the ‘illegal immigrants’ from a construction site at Raparthinagar, Khammam Telangana.

The team handed over the children to the Women and Child Welfare Department after verifying their background to take the necessary action to deport them, sources said. “Noor Nabhi allegedly married a local woman in 2018, changed her name and built a house at Kalwa Katta road,” added police sources.

The Telangana police had earlier booked the four Bangladeshis under the relevant sections of the IPC; the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920; the Passport Act, 1967; and the Foreigners Act, 1946.