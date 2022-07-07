Telangana: 4 men sentenced to jail by SHE Teams for harassment

Hyderabad: Four men accused of harassing women in different cases were sentenced to prison by the SHE Teams.

One accused D Diwakar (23), a resident of Miryalaguda, was sentenced to five days in jail for downloading the victim’s pictures and blackmailing her into maintain a relationship with him.

In the second case, Mohd Waseem from Ferozeguda was arrested for harassing and blackmailing his girlfriend, who was married. According to the police, he threatened the victim that he will inform her mother-in-law in the future if she did not answer his video calls. The court sentenced him to eight days in prison.

Also Read Hyderabad: Woman injured after car rams into her in Rajendranagar

A 31-year-old, M shiva divorced his wife a year ago. He recently met his school friend and started harassing her and forcing her to get married to him. He too was sent to jail for eight days.

In the last case, She teams caught a 38-year-old man, Taher Miya for touching a woman in a market inappropriately and sentenced him to seven days in prison.