Hyderabad: Woman injured after car rams into her in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: A woman was injured after a car rammed into her on Wednesday at Chintalmet, Rajendra Nagar.

In the CCTV footage, a car can be seen ramming into the woman suddenly while she was walking on a side of the road.

A woman was injured after a car rammed into her on Wednesday at Chintalmet, Rajendra Nagar.



In the CCTV footage, a car can be seen ramming into the woman suddenly while she was walking on a side of the road. pic.twitter.com/brO5EV2gwC — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 7, 2022

According to the police, the accused escaped from the spot after attempting the offense. The victim 19-year-old, Sumiaya has shifted to the hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Also Read Hyderabad likely to witness heavy rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert

The police have filed a case and are searching for the accused by tracing his car number. The cops have checked the CCTV footage from the surveillance cameras installed in the area.