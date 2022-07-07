Hyderabad: Woman injured after car rams into her in Rajendranagar

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 7th July 2022 12:46 pm IST
Woman injured in road accident
Woman injured in road accident- Screen Grab

Hyderabad: A woman was injured after a car rammed into her on Wednesday at Chintalmet, Rajendra Nagar.

In the CCTV footage, a car can be seen ramming into the woman suddenly while she was walking on a side of the road.

According to the police, the accused escaped from the spot after attempting the offense. The victim 19-year-old, Sumiaya has shifted to the hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

MS Education Academy

Also Read
Hyderabad likely to witness heavy rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert

The police have filed a case and are searching for the accused by tracing his car number. The cops have checked the CCTV footage from the surveillance cameras installed in the area.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button