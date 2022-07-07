Hyderabad: Woman injured after car rams into her in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: A woman was injured after a car rammed into her on Wednesday at Chintalmet, Rajendra Nagar.
In the CCTV footage, a car can be seen ramming into the woman suddenly while she was walking on a side of the road.
According to the police, the accused escaped from the spot after attempting the offense. The victim 19-year-old, Sumiaya has shifted to the hospital where she is undergoing treatment.
The police have filed a case and are searching for the accused by tracing his car number. The cops have checked the CCTV footage from the surveillance cameras installed in the area.