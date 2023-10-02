Telangana: 4-year-old dies in supermarket in Nizamabad

The victim went to the adjacent fridge apparently for chocolates. The moment she touched the door, she was electrocuted.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 2nd October 2023 6:35 pm IST
Man hits transport staffer amid argument at rly station, victim crushed under train
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A four-year-old girl died of electrocution after she tried to open the refrigerator in a supermarket.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The shocking incident, which occurred in Navipet mandal of Nizamabad district on Monday, was captured on CCTV camera.

Rishita had gone to the supermarket along with her father Rajasekhar. He was looking for ice cream in a fridge while she went to the adjacent fridge apparently for chocolates. The moment she touched the door, she was electrocuted.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana: 2 people, bullocks killed due to lightning strikes

Unaware of this, her father continued to look for ice-cream. After some seconds, when he started moving he found Rishita hanging with her hand in contact with the fridge door. He immediately picked up the child and rushed her to hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The girl’s parents and other relatives staged a protest with her body in front of the supermarket, demanding action against the management for their negligence. Police registered a case and took up investigation.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 2nd October 2023 6:35 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button