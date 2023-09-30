Telangana: 2 people, bullocks killed due to lightning strikes

Padma and her husband were working in the cotton filed during the incident.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 30th September 2023 3:16 pm IST
2 people, 2 bullocks killed by lightning in Telangana
(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: In two tragic incidents that happened in separate districts in Telangana on Friday, two persons were killed after they were struck by lightning.

In the first instance, Shaik Yasin, 38, a farmer died on the spot, while his wife sustained minor injuries. Two of their bullocks were also killed due to lightning.

As per reports, they were working on their farm at the time of the incident.

In another incident, Kedem Padma Bai, 30 suffered severe injuries, resulting in instantaneous death. On the other hand, her husband had minor injuries after lightning struck them at Kedegam Manneguda.

Padma and her husband were working in the field during the incident. They were reportedly standing under a tamarind tree when it rained.

Telangana saw heavy rains on Friday while the IMD forecast has predicted that Hyderabad is expected to receive scattered light rains on Saturday.

Tags
