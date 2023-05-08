Telangana: 45-yr-old strangled to death, face smashed near Warangal

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old daily wage earner was brutally killed on Saturday night at a village near the Warangal-Khammam highway.

However, her body was discovered by passersby on Sunday morning following which police were informed about the murder.

Jarupula Shouri, the victim is a daily wage laborer from Jaggu Naik Thanda situated on the outskirts of Nallabelly village, and used live to live with her son.

According to the police, the victim’s face was unrecognizable as it was smashed with boulders.

Police further assumed that the murderers may have strangulated her to death using a scarf while they initiated a probe after her son lodged a complaint.

The victim’s body was shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal for an autopsy.