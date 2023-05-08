Telangana: 45-yr-old strangled to death, face smashed near Warangal

According to the police, the victim’s face was unrecognizable as it was smashed with boulders.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 8th May 2023 11:48 am IST
Telangana: 45-year-old brutally strangled to death near Warangal
Representative image

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old daily wage earner was brutally killed on Saturday night at a village near the Warangal-Khammam highway.

However, her body was discovered by passersby on Sunday morning following which police were informed about the murder.

Also Read
Two Maoists killed in exchange of fire on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

Jarupula Shouri, the victim is a daily wage laborer from Jaggu Naik Thanda situated on the outskirts of Nallabelly village, and used live to live with her son.

MS Education Academy

According to the police, the victim’s face was unrecognizable as it was smashed with boulders.

Police further assumed that the murderers may have strangulated her to death using a scarf while they initiated a probe after her son lodged a complaint.

The victim’s body was shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal for an autopsy.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 8th May 2023 11:48 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button