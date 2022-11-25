Telangana: 46 desks worth Rs 1.6L donated to govt school in Medchal

Hyderabad: Two NGOs from Secunderabad on Thursday donated 46 desks worth Rs 1.6 lakh to the Zilla Parishad High School, Jedimetla in Medchal.

The two NGOs are identified as Secunderabad Round Table 33 (SRT 33) and Secunderabad Ladies Circle 17 SRT 33, a part of Round Table India, represented by chairperson Suman Vemuri, Secunderabad Ladies Circle 17 Chairperson, Mamta and its Secretary, Bhavana formally handed over the benches to the school headmaster P. Ramakrishna Reddy.

The groups contributed 46 dual school desks worth Rs 1.60 lakh, according to a press release.

Speaking of the donation Reddy said, “The strength of the school before COVID-19 was 400 and now it has gone up to 600. Secunderabad Round Table 33 and Secunderabad Ladies Circle 17 have helped us with these benches with financial support from Best Runners in the USA. They are god sent to us.”