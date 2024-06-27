Telangana: 47-year-old farmer murdered in Medak

The victim has been identified as Ragula Ashok

Published: 27th June 2024
Hyderabad: A 47-year-old farmer was found dead in his agriculture field, sustaining head injuries with a sharp weapon, at Lakshmapur village in Ramayampet mandal, Medak, on Thursday, June 27.

The victim has been identified as Ragula Ashok. 

According to reports, he went to the fields in the morning to complete his work. A couple of hours later, neighbouring farmers found him lying in a pool of blood.

Following a complaint by his family, the police arrived at the scene, collected evidence, and shifted his body to a hospital in Ramayampet for a postmortem.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

