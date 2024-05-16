Telangana: 48-year-old Anganwadi teacher killed in Mulugu

Hyderabad: A 48-year-old Anganwadi teacher was murdered by an unknown assailant in Mulugu district on Wednesday, May 15.

The victim has been identified as Radam Sujatha of Chinnaboinapalli, Ethurunagaram mandal. She was working as a teacher at Anganwadi Center-3, Kathapuram, Thadwai Mandal. After completing her duties, she arrived at the bus stop around 1:30 pm to travel back to her hometown.

According to the reports, after the bus left, she boarded an unidentified vehicle. Later, her body was discovered by labourers who traveled to procure tunica half a kilometer from the watershed in the middle of Katapur-Tadwai road on Wednesday morning.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and enlisted the assistance of the clues team to examine the body. The deceased had a scarf wrapped around her neck and a large wound on the back of her head. Meanwhile, the mobile phone, along with four pounds of gold, was stolen from the victim.

Police have registered a case, and further investigation is ongoing.