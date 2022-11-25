Telangana: 5 RGUKT-Basara students expelled for ragging, bad behaviour

The students allegedly broke the code of conduct and argued with one another a few days prior, according to a statement from the university's administration.

Published: 25th November 2022
Hyderabad: Five second-year Pre-University Course (PUC) students at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basara have been accused of engaging in a fight and ragging their juniors, and as a result, they were expelled from the school for a fortnight and prohibited from taking an exam.

The institution’s head, Prof. Satheesh Kumar, issued a directive to this effect on Friday.

According to reports, the students threatened their juniors for alerting the authorities to their actions. On campus, they damaged lamps and furniture.

According to sections 323 (injuries), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 4 of the Telangana Prohibition Ragging Act, a case was filed against them.

