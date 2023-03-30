Telangana: 50K people to join Tribal festival in Kothagudam from April 6

Hyderabad: As many as 50,000 tribals from nine sects will take part in the festival that will be held for three days in Kothagudam.

The festivities that are scheduled to begin on April 6 will also have discussions pertaining to various issues relating to education, and job opportunities.

A poster on the April 6-8 festival was released by Padma Shree awardee Gussadi Kanakaraju in Marlavai village in Jainoor mandal of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district.

Chenchu Ramakrishna, convenor of Adivasi tribals, said they will discuss the issue of education for tribals on the first day of the festival.

A get-together of all the tribes will be held on the second day followed by ‘Adivasi tegala (sects) samkrutika shobha yatra on the third and final day on April 8.