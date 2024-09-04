Telangana: 51 villages near ORR to merge with municipalities via ordinance

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued an ordinance to amend the Telangana Municipalities Act of 2019, aiming to expand urban areas up to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and beyond.

This significant change involves the merger of 51 gram panchayats into the nearby municipalities of Rangareddy, Sangareddy, and Malkajgiri-Medchal districts.

Cabinet sub-committee recommendations

The ordinance was issued in the name of Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, following recommendations from a cabinet sub-committee led by Industries and IT minister D Sridhar Babu, with participation from Transport and BC minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Panchayat Raj minister D Anusuya Seethakka, and Health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha.

In the discussions that led to this decision, the cabinet sub-committee met with public representatives and other stakeholders to assess the feasibility of merging the villages into nearby municipalities.

As a result of these consultations, it was determined that six additional gram panchayats within the ORR would be merged, supplementing the initial list of 45 villages.

The selected villages have been identified as having similar urban growth trajectories, characterized by rapid development and urbanization.

Previous studies conducted by the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) and a committee of district officers, which included the district Collectors of Rangareddy, Sangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri, have both recommended the integration of these villages into the existing or nearby municipalities.

The following villages will be merged into municipalities in the respective districts of Telangana:

Rangareddy District

Pedda Amberpet Municipality: Bacharam Gowrelly Qutbullapur Tharamatipet

Shamshabad Municipality: Bahadurguda Peddagolikonda Rasheedguda Ghansimiyanguda

Narsingi Municipality: Mirjaguda

Thukkuguda Municipality: Harshaguda



Medchal-Malakajgiri District

Medchal Municipality: Pudur Rallapur

Dhammaiguda Municipality: Keesara Yadgarpally Ankireddypally Cheeryal Narsampally Thimmaipally

Nagaram Municipality: Bogaram Godumkunta Kareemguda Rampally

Pocharam Municipality: Venkatapur Pratapsingaram Korremul Kachivanisingaram Chowdariguda

Ghatkesar Municipality: Ankushapur Aushapur Madharan Edulabad Ghanapur Marpallyguda

Gundlapochampally Municipality: Muneerabad Gowdavelly

Thumkunta Municipality: Bomrasipet Shamirpet Babaguda



Sangareddy District