Telangana: 51 villages near ORR to merge with municipalities via ordinance

The selected villages have been identified as having similar urban growth trajectories, characterized by rapid development and urbanization.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th September 2024 8:44 am IST
Hyderabad: ORR Mallampet entry and exit ramps inaugurated
Outer Ring Road, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued an ordinance to amend the Telangana Municipalities Act of 2019, aiming to expand urban areas up to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and beyond.

This significant change involves the merger of 51 gram panchayats into the nearby municipalities of Rangareddy, Sangareddy, and Malkajgiri-Medchal districts.

Cabinet sub-committee recommendations

The ordinance was issued in the name of Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, following recommendations from a cabinet sub-committee led by Industries and IT minister D Sridhar Babu, with participation from Transport and BC minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Panchayat Raj minister D Anusuya Seethakka, and Health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha.

Also Read
Telangana HC takes suo motu action against Jubilee Hills hillock blasting

In the discussions that led to this decision, the cabinet sub-committee met with public representatives and other stakeholders to assess the feasibility of merging the villages into nearby municipalities.

As a result of these consultations, it was determined that six additional gram panchayats within the ORR would be merged, supplementing the initial list of 45 villages.

The selected villages have been identified as having similar urban growth trajectories, characterized by rapid development and urbanization.

Previous studies conducted by the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) and a committee of district officers, which included the district Collectors of Rangareddy, Sangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri, have both recommended the integration of these villages into the existing or nearby municipalities.

The following villages will be merged into municipalities in the respective districts of Telangana:

Rangareddy District

  • Pedda Amberpet Municipality:
    • Bacharam
    • Gowrelly
    • Qutbullapur
    • Tharamatipet
  • Shamshabad Municipality:
    • Bahadurguda
    • Peddagolikonda
    • Rasheedguda
    • Ghansimiyanguda
  • Narsingi Municipality:
    • Mirjaguda
  • Thukkuguda Municipality:
    • Harshaguda

Medchal-Malakajgiri District

  • Medchal Municipality:
    • Pudur
    • Rallapur
  • Dhammaiguda Municipality:
    • Keesara
    • Yadgarpally
    • Ankireddypally
    • Cheeryal
    • Narsampally
    • Thimmaipally
  • Nagaram Municipality:
    • Bogaram
    • Godumkunta
    • Kareemguda
    • Rampally
  • Pocharam Municipality:
    • Venkatapur
    • Pratapsingaram
    • Korremul
    • Kachivanisingaram
    • Chowdariguda
  • Ghatkesar Municipality:
    • Ankushapur
    • Aushapur
    • Madharan
    • Edulabad
    • Ghanapur
    • Marpallyguda
  • Gundlapochampally Municipality:
    • Muneerabad
    • Gowdavelly
  • Thumkunta Municipality:
    • Bomrasipet
    • Shamirpet
    • Babaguda

Sangareddy District

  • Tellapur Municipality:
    • Kardanoor
    • Muthangi
    • Pocharam
    • Paati
    • Ghanapur
  • Ameenpur Municipality:
    • Ilapur
    • Ilapur Thanda
    • Patelguda
    • Dayara
    • Kistareddypet
    • Sultanpur

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th September 2024 8:44 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button