Telangana: 58-year-old woman dies of heat stroke in Kothagudem

Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao has advised people to stay hydrated, stay indoors as much as possible, and avoid direct exposure to sunlight.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 19th May 2023 6:08 pm IST
Telangana: 58-year-old dies of heat stroke in Kothagudem
Representative image

Hyderabad: With souring heat waves across Telangana, a 58-year-old woman from Bhadradri Kothagudem district died of a suspected heat stroke on Wednesday night.

Sunstroke cases are on the rise owing to the high temperatures, taking a toll on the health of those who are directly exposed to the sunlight for a long time.

The woman who worked as a daily wage labourer in Warangal, suffered a heat stroke after she reportedly worked on a farm under the scorching sun.

After returning home late in the evening, she fell unconscious, after which she was rushed to the hospital but reportedly died on the way.

Severe heat wave conditions prevailed in parts of Telangana with the maximum temperature crossing 46 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Julurpad in Bhadradri Kothagudem district was the hottest place in the state with maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society.

Meanwhile, health officials said the number of hospitalisations due to sun stroke has increased in different parts of the state due to heat wave conditions.

The Health Department has issued an advisory for citizens in view of the heat wave alert issued for the state by India Meteorological Department Hyderabad (IMD-H) as Telangana.

Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao has advised people to stay hydrated, stay indoors as much as possible, and avoid direct exposure to sunlight.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 19th May 2023 6:08 pm IST
