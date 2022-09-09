Telangana: 6.32L fish seedlings released into Madannapet pond

Hyderabad: 6.32 lakh fish saplings were released in the Madannapet pond which is situated on the outskirts of Narsampet town in the district, on Friday.

The saplings were released by Telangana panchayat and rural development minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, along with others.

Speaking at the event, Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that the TRS administration had given caste-based vocations great importance and had invested Rs 500 in the growth and welfare of the state’s fishing community since its founding.

He emphasised the importance of providing marketing training to the women in the fishing community.

“Due to availability of water through the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, 753 tanks in the district are brimming throughout the year. Fishermen must utilise this opportunity and raise the fish, the government is always prepared to offer you training. I’ll support you as well,” he added.

According to MLC Banda Prakash, under the energetic and innovative leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who is fully aware of the professions practiced by each segment of society, the landscape of Telangana has entirely altered. The MLC declared that although there are 5,000 fishermen/women societies, the number will rise even more.

MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy has urged the government to give one crore fish seeds, claiming that Madannapet tank is one of the largest tanks in the former Warangal district.

In a total of 753 tanks around the district, District Collector Dr B Gopi announced that plans had been made for the release of two crore fish seedlings. He also pledged to take action to designate locations for the marketing of the fish for the benefit of the fishermen.