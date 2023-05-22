Telangana: 6 die in separate road mishaps in 2 days in Warangal

Another tragic incident took place at Bhagirthipeta state in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, a man and his granddaughter died in a road accident with an RTC bus collided with their bike.

Hyderabad: Six people died in separate road accidents in the erstwhile Warangal district in a span of two days.

Teenaged siblings Jannu Ashish (17) and Jannu Abhishek (15) died on Sunday when their speeding car overturned near Garmillapalli village in Bhupalpally district.

Though they were rushed to the hospital, they succumbed to their injuries.

In another incident, two brothers identified as Eppalapalli Sivaram (24) and Harikrishna (23) died on the spot when their two-wheeler collided with a vehicle at Anantasagar crossroad.

Hailing from Kandugula village, Sivaram was a ticket collector with the Indian Railways while Harikrishna worked as a software engineer.

The bodies were sent to the MGM Hospital for autopsy. Elkaturty police registered a case and further investigations are on.

In the third accident case, a man and his granddaughter died on the spot when an RTC bus collided with their bike. The incident took place at Bhagirthipet village.

