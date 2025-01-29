Telangana: 6 held in honour killing of man over intercaste marriage

Hyderabad: Six individuals have been arrested on Wednesday, January 29 for allegedly killing a 30-year-old man, Vadlakonda Krishna over his inter caste marriage with Bhargavi.

The accused has been identified as Bhargavi’s grand mother Kotla Buchammam, father Saidulu, brothers Naveen, Vamshi, and their associates Mahesh and Charan.

According to reports, the victim had been in a relationship with Bhargavi, the sister of his friend Kotla Naveen for three years. In August 2024, they married but Bhargavi’s parents strongly opposed the union leading to a conflict between Krishna and Naveen.

On January 26, Krishna’s friend, Bairu Mahesh called him out in the evening, and the next day, Krishna’s body was found near Tank Bund, on the outskirts of his village.

Based on the complaint of victim’s father, police registered a case and identified the accused, leading to their arrest on Wednesday.

Further investigation is ongoing.







