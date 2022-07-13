Telangana: 63 kg Ganja seized; 5 arrested for possession of drug

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 13th July 2022 8:26 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Five youngsters were arrested by the police at Choutapalli village in Kusumanchi mandal in Khammam district for possession of drugs on Tuesday night.

According to a police officer investigating the case, around 63 kgs of ganja was seized from the men. A two-wheeler and a four-wheeler were also seized.

On a tip-off, Kusumanchi circle inspector Koppula Sathish and sub-inspector Nandeep arrested Venkatesh, Naveen, Srinivas, Ramesh and Sriram while they were transporting Ganja on a two-wheeler.

Upon interrogation, it was revealed that the accused procured Ganja from Mahbubabad district. They have been sent to judicial remand on Wednesday.

