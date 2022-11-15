Telangana: 7 held for attempting to murder Medak Cathedral Bishop

Hyderabad: In connection with an alleged bid on Bishop AC Solomon Raj of Medak Cathedral, seven people were detained on Monday. Police claim that the accused had resentment toward the bishop because of the most recent elections for the Medak cathedral pastorate committee.

When the bishop left church on Sunday and made his way to his car to head home, people like Ramchander, Prabhakar, Sujith, Sumit, Nobelson, and others attempted to block him. Ramchander attempted to stab the

bishop while brandishing a knife.

The attackers were resisted by D Rexson, a businessman from Medak, and others before they were forced

to flee as crowds gathered, according to Medak Town inspector D Madhu.

Also Read Hyderabad: PVR Cinemas called out for overpriced popcorn

In a police report, 25-year-old Rexson claimed that elections were placed in October. Shalom’s panel won seven of the 18 seats, while Ganta Sampath’s rival panel won 11 of the seats.

Bishop has the authority to propose nine candidates. Sampath’s panel claimed Bishop had acted unfairly following nominations.

Police filed a complaint under sections 120(B) criminal conspiracy, 307 attempt to murder, 341 wrongfully restraining another person, and 506 r/w 34 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code).