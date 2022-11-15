Telangana: 7 held for attempting to murder Medak Cathedral Bishop

The attackers were resisted by D Rexson, a businessman from Medak, and others before they were forced to flee as crowds gathered.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 15th November 2022 7:27 pm IST
Representative image

Hyderabad: In connection with an alleged bid on Bishop AC Solomon Raj of Medak Cathedral, seven people were detained on Monday. Police claim that the accused had resentment toward the bishop because of the most recent elections for the Medak cathedral pastorate committee.

When the bishop left church on Sunday and made his way to his car to head home, people like Ramchander, Prabhakar, Sujith, Sumit, Nobelson, and others attempted to block him. Ramchander attempted to stab the
bishop while brandishing a knife.

The attackers were resisted by D Rexson, a businessman from Medak, and others before they were forced
to flee as crowds gathered, according to Medak Town inspector D Madhu.

Also Read
Hyderabad: PVR Cinemas called out for overpriced popcorn

In a police report, 25-year-old Rexson claimed that elections were placed in October. Shalom’s panel won seven of the 18 seats, while Ganta Sampath’s rival panel won 11 of the seats.

Bishop has the authority to propose nine candidates. Sampath’s panel claimed Bishop had acted unfairly following nominations.

Police filed a complaint under sections 120(B) criminal conspiracy, 307 attempt to murder, 341 wrongfully restraining another person, and 506 r/w 34 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code).

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button